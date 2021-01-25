Man, 25, charged after stolen cocker spaniel Skye recovered safe and well

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after a dog stolen from its home two months ago was found.

Skye, a cocker spaniel, was taken from a garden kennel at a property in Fordoun in November.

She was found following a search at a property in Brechin yesterday.

Police have now confirmed a 25-year-old man has been charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for puppies has soared – causing costs to also rocket.

Inspector Allen Shaw, from the Stonehaven policing team, said: “We know the massive emotional impact that any dog theft has on their owners and we are delighted to have been able to return Skye safely.

“We will always robustly pursue all lines of inquiry to return any property to its rightful owner I would like to thank all members of the public who assisted us throughout this investigation.”

PC Mike Urquhart, from the crime prevention team, added: “Most housebreakings are carried out by opportunist thieves – so you can remove that opportunity by keeping your home and possessions safe. Lock the door, even if you’re only our for a short time, and lock your windows too.

“There are a number of additional steps you can also take, as thieves are put off by visible security alarms and carefully directed security lighting.

“There are some excellent Wi-Fi-enabled security systems available, which can send live alerts back to your mobile device if any movement is detected – effectively creating an electronic ring around your property.

“These can also be used to protect outbuildings and kennels.”

