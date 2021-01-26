Owner of cocker spaniel found by police reveals he had given up hope on her being found safe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The owner of a stolen cocker spaniel found by police revealed he had given up hope that she would be returned.

Skye was taken from the rear garden kennels in Fordoun back in November when owner Alan Johnstone was in the shower.

After two months of no information, police got back in contact with Mr Johnstone two weeks ago, after officers received a tip-off about a dog match Skye’s description in Brechin.

Now, Skye has been reunited with her owner, although is a bit more worse for wear.

She was fatter, due to being seven weeks pregnant, and had also been given a haircut.