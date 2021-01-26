Schoolboy who lost his sight praised in Holyrood for raising thousands to help others

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A schoolboy who lost his sight aged just nine has been commended in parliament for his efforts to help others.

Theo Harvey, 13, underwent surgery to remove a tumour from his optical nerve in 2016, but lost the sight in both his eyes.

The Alford Academy pupil had to relearn how to navigate everyday tasks, but has been determined to help others – embarking on challenges such as a tandem bike ride, runs and craft fairs – to raise more than £7,500 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Theo, a member of the 1st Alford Scout Group, even sold homemade dog biscuits to boost his efforts, which have now funded two guide dogs called Theo and Harvey.

The teen has already received the Cornwell Scout Badge, one of the organisation’s top accolades, in recognition of his efforts.

And now, West Aberdeenshire MSP Alexander Burnett has raised a parliamentary motion praising his determination.

Theo – who is undergoing further treatment after a second tumour was found – hopes he will eventually be able to get his own Guide dog, once his memory – which was affected by the surgery – improves.

Mr Burnett said Theo is an inspiration for others battling sight issues, describing his fundraising work as “exemplary”.

He said: “Theo has shown that whatever life puts in front of you, there is always a positive to come out of it and he is a fine example of that.

“He has shown great courage and determination for someone so young who has had to face so much.

“Theo is an inspiration to those who may face similar issues and his work will continue to help others to overcome these circumstances.

“His fundraising has been exemplary and I’m honoured to recognise him in the Scottish Parliament.

“The work Guide Dogs for the Blind charity does for a variety of people with different sight issues is vital and it would be fantastic for Theo to have a dog of his own.

“I wish Theo all the very best for the future.”

To support Theo’s fundraising efforts, visit bit.ly/3pm3opl