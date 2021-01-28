North-east community launches fundraiser in effort to join charity lighthouse sculpture trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east community has launched a fundraiser in effort to become part of a charity art sculpture trail.

The Business Association in Stonehaven is appealing for donations to join Clan’s Light the North lighthouse trail and raise vital funds for people affected by cancer.

The cancer charity’s campaign will see more than 45, 8 ft-tall sculptures placed in various locations across the north and north-east – all designed and painted by UK’s most talented artists.

Committed to bringing one of the painted sculptures to Stonehaven’s town centre, Stonehaven Business Association (SBA) has created a GoFundMe page to secure the required funds for sponsorship and marketing purposes.

The group was recently granted £3,000 from Kincardine and Mearns area committee top-up fund in support of the project.

However, this is only half of the needed funds to meet the target of £6,000.

Dawn Black of Stonehaven Business Association said: “We are really excited to take part in this initiative, which will not only raise vital funds for a great cause, but also generate extra business in our town.

“Each of the lighthouses is usually sponsored by an individual company, but there aren’t such big companies to afford it in Stonehaven – so we decided to try and do it as a collective sponsorship.

“We are very grateful to the Kincardine and Mearns area committee for their support, but we also need the public support to make this trail happen.”

The project aims to bring people back into the town as they do the trail and collect the sculptures via a mobile app.

A range of special offers from many local businesses will also be available for those who have visited the Stonehaven lighthouse, which will be placed in the town’s Market Square.

“The trail will help put Stonehaven on the map again and highlight it as a tourist destination to a wider audience”, Ms Black added.

“It gives locals something new and interesting to see and enjoy, and it brings people back into the town centre as opposed to only focusing on the beach and harbour.

“I think this really gives us an opportunity to help local business get back on its feet, while supporting the charity and people with cancer.”

Last year, Clan Cancer Support made the decision to postpone the Light the North trail due to the pandemic.

The trail, which was initially planned to take place in autumn 2020, will now open in March and will run until the end of May.

Communications and marketing manager at Clan Darren Hill said the campaign aims to not only raise funds for the charity, but inspire artists and bring the community together.

He said: “We wanted this to be the first trail that not only includes cities, but every single community within the north and north-east.

“A lot of people say that Clan is the light in the dark for those going through their cancer journey and we just hope that we can be that light in the dark again for the general public and bring everybody back together to reconnect and have a great time, while raising money for a great cause.

“The Stonehaven Business Association and the local companies have always come together so well as a force for good, so to have them on board has been fantastic and it gives this trail a nice coastal route to follow.

“It’s also fantastic that Stonehaven took up the initiative as a collective sponsorship, giving more voice to our cause.

“All of this is to get everyone engaged as a community, but also to spread the message and raise more awareness about Clan and cancer support services.”