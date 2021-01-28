North-east harpist offers music therapy for workplace wellbeing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east musician is offering online music therapy to promote workplace wellbeing.

Banchory-based harpist and music therapist, Mary Page, is using the power of creative arts to improve people’s mental health and help them manage stress levels.

Like many other artists and hands-on therapists, the 28-year-old’s work came to an abrupt stop at the start of the pandemic last year.

But she decided to adapt her practice online and start a “music for management” programme for working adults – sessions that focus on wellbeing, better communication and exchange of ideas in the currently virtual workplace.

Mrs Page, who has previously provided her services in schools and hospitals, thinks that now this kind of “accessible and affordable therapy” is needed more than ever before.

She said: “Something like music therapy helps people both have access to something very human, but also gain insight on how to approach a situation differently.

“There is room for benefit from the most advanced professional to those who may never have touched an instrument in their life – be it for stress management, concentration on tasks or crisis prevention.”

Mrs Page has been providing her work through online platforms like Patreon and Zoom for groups and private clients.

Over the summer, she also created a series of YouTube video blogs explaining different types of activities for adult mental health care.

“Everybody so far has been very positive and pleasantly surprised how beneficial music therapy has been for them”, she added.