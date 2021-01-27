Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tributes have been paid to a “larger than life” north-east man killed in a road accident just a few weeks before he was due to get married.

Darren Inglis was driving on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road, when he crashed near Menie House at 7.40am yesterday.

The 29-year-old from Mintlaw was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

Today his family paid tribute to a “much loved son, fiance, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many” and said he was only weeks away from tying the knot with his “soulmate” Sophie.

A statement from Mr Inglis’ family said: “Yesterday our hearts were destroyed when Darren was taken from us following a tragic accident.

“Darren was a much loved son, fiance, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many.

“Above all, he was a funny, amazing, larger-than-life character, whose jokes and good humour lightened all our lives and always made us roll with laughter.

“His life was his soulmate, Sophie, to whom he was due to be married in a few weeks, his nieces and nephew on whom he doted, and his adored dogs.

“Darren’s passing has been so sudden and has rocked us all to our core.

“There will forever be a hole in our lives that will never be filled, a hole our family can barely face dealing with. He has been taken from us all too soon.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their speedy response and efforts in trying to save Darren, and we kindly request that our privacy be respected during this very difficult time.”

Mr Inglis was the driver and sole occupant of a blue Peugeot 308 which was the only vehicle involved.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Inglis’ family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“We are continuing to work to establish the circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to police comes forward as soon as they can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0463 of 26 January, 2021.”

‘Absolute tragedy’

The road was closed for about six hours as crash scene investigators carried out an investigation into the incident.

Ellon and District councillor Isobel Davidson yesterday described the crash as an “absolute tragedy”.

She said: “It’s really sad to see someone lose their life like this on the A90.”

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Fellow councillor Louise McAllister offered her “heartfelt sympathies” to the victim.

She said: “Today saw a tragic loss of life on our roads and a family left grieving; my heartfelt sympathies are, of course, with them.”