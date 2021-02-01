Stolen Alford defibrillator replaced thanks to local company donation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A life-saving defibrillator that was stolen from an Aberdeenshire village has been replaced thanks to a generous local business.

Police believe the vital piece of medical equipment, used to save people in cardiac arrest, was taken from Alford’s dry ski slope on Greystone Road over the festive period.

Nicola Sedgwick, chairwoman of the Donside Community Council, said the stolen device had been originally purchased for the community’s use by a kind-hearted individual named Gavin Slessor, making the theft particularly disappointing.

The community council had agreed to buy a new one, but before the order was placed local business KNC Groundworks stepped in, and covered the roughly £1,000 required to get a replacement back in place at the ski slope.

It can save a life

Ms Sedgwick said she and the community council are “extremely grateful”, and met with the company’s director Kevin Crawford when the new machine was installed on Saturday.

She said: “It’s just amazing that Kevin came forward to help out here, as they are expensive pieces of kit and require upkeep as well, we need to put in new pads every couple of years.

“They are hugely important to local communities. We have had an incident before in Alford where someone collapsed, and although this unit was not on the wall at the time, the paramedics who attended did use a defibrillator to save the chap’s life.

“But paramedics aren’t always available instantly, or they could be attending another incident in this very wide area that we cover, so it’s so important to provide defibrillator coverage like this.

“Even if it’s only ever used once, it’s served its purpose as it can save a life.

“Thanks to Kevin’s help we’ll be able to use our funds on other projects, and it really could save someone that needs it.”

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

Mr Crawford said: “When I saw it was stolen, I was so angry because anyone might need it, it’s beyond a joke.

“I got speaking to Nicola, and when I found out the cost said I’d cover the whole thing.

“I’ve got two kids myself, and you really don’t know when you could need one of these things, so I wanted to help make sure it was there for anyone in an emergency.

“You really can’t put a price on a life, so we just wanted to help out.

“Hopefully it’s never needed, but if it is, it’ll be there.”

‘Fantastic community spirit’

Councillor Robbie Withey, of the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward said: “I still can’t believe that someone actually stooped as low as to steal a defibrillator, however it’s done and we now hope the police find and punish them.

“We have a fantastic community spirit in Alford and it won’t be tarnished by one individual carrying out a despicable act.”

Anyone who knows what happened to the original defibrillator is asked to phone the police.

If the community council is able to recover the stolen device, it will be used elsewhere in Donside or as a spare if one of the existing ones breaks down or also disappears.

Constable Jordan Scott said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place puts lives within the local community at risk.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101.”