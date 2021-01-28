Covid outbreak at Score Group leads to 33 employees self-isolating

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Covid outbreak at Score Group has led to 33 employees self-isolating.

Six positive cases at one of their sites in Peterhead were confirmed over the past 10 days.

The building has been disinfected and cleaned, with the personnel’s period of self-isolating ending on Monday.

The engineering group employs more than 900 workers in Peterhead, and revealed that to their knowledge, they have had 21 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Approximately 400 of their employees are working from home, with the others working with appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures.

A spokeswoman said: “With each case, we have conducted our own Track & Trace, in addition to local health authority guidance, and requested personnel to self-isolate as appropriate.

“Many of our personnel, approximately 400, are working from home.

“We have continued to operate our business during the pandemic in a safe manner, and in line with the current guidelines.”

The positive Covid cases were discovered within a shift, with those individuals sent home.

Although their isolation period ends on Monday, they will only go back to the facility if the workload demands it.

Score Group chief executive Gordon Ronaldson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of all Score Group employees is our top priority.

“We continue to monitor and react to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and government advice.

“We are a community-focused business and our people and their families are always at the forefront of our minds and, we will have no hesitation in asking people to temporarily step away and self-isolate when that is the right thing to do.

“We are very encouraged by the ongoing vaccine programme and look forward to welcoming all of our colleagues back to their normal workplaces when it is safe to do so.”