North-east travel agency owner thanks firefighters for preventing a blaze from reaching his shop

The owner of an Aberdeenshire travel agency has thanked fast-acting firefighters for preventing a blaze from reaching his shop.

Fire crews spent hours tackling a flat fire above the independent travel agent HolidayMakers in Station Square, Aboyne, on Thursday night.

Owner, Jim Anderson, said the speedy response ensured his premises suffered only minimal damage.

He said: “There is just some water coming through the ceiling and the smell of smoke, so we are quite lucky that the fire hasn’t affected us directly.

“Unfortunately, the flats upstairs look severely damaged, but the most important thing is that no-one was hurt.”

© Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor, Geva Blackett, added: “I’m so glad no one was hurt, as it must have been horrific for the people in the flat and also for the residents of surrounding properties.

“As usual, our fire crews did an amazing job and I understand the roof of the building is now being made watertight.”