A north-east woman who hopes to overturn her dog’s death sentence is “making a mockery of the justice system”, according to the man whose wife was attacked by the out-of-control pet.

Susan Stephen, also known as Allan, lost control of her Pharaoh Hound on March 26 last year when it attacked a small Scottie dog and its owner, Wilma Donald.

It also bit a passer-by as he attempted to come to Mrs Donald’s aid.

In November, a sheriff in Aberdeen ordered the dog, known as Jasper, to be destroyed – but Allan later claimed the dog “disappeared” on the day it was due to be handed over.