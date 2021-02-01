Three writers from north and north-east among those to receive New Writers Award 2021 from Scottish Book Trust

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three authors from across the north and north-east have been recognised in the Scottish Book Trust’s New Writers Awards 2021.

This year, the trust has named 11 recipients of the annual awards, which provide writers who have not yet published a full-length book or collection with professional guidance as well as financial support.

Each of this year’s winners will get a £2,000 cash award, and support tailored to their needs, including mentoring from those in the industry.

Among the 11 winners are Hannah Nicholson, a school library resource coordinator from Aberdeen, who is originally from Brae in Shetland.

Ms Nicholson has written a number of works in the Shetland dialect, in some cases incorporating local folklore.

Ms Nicholson said: “This was my sixth try and it was worth the wait. I’m really excited to experience the opportunities it brings and to meet my fellow awardees.”

Another winner is Gillian Shearer, a writer and poet from Aberdeenshire.

After training as a nurse and working for the NHS for several years, she studied English literature at Aberdeen University as a mature student, and continued her studies in creative writing.

Ms Shearer, who is currently working on a novel based on the life of Welsh war poet Alun Lewis and a collection of stories based around the north-east of Scotland, said she feels “honoured” to receive the award.

And teacher Roddy Neithercut, from Skye, will use his award to help progress his writing ambitions and complete his first novel.

Mr Neithercut works in Gaelic medium education across the country as a teacher.