Appeal to identify ‘group of youths’ after vehicles vandalised in Fraserburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage after a number of vehicles were vandalised in Fraserburgh.

The incident happened in the Argyll Road area of the town at 8.40pm on Friday.

Officers are keen to identify a group of youths seen leaving the area.

PC Chris Cran from the Fraserburgh Local Policing Team said: “I would encourage any residents with CCTV or anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch with police via 101.”

Alternatively, details can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.