North-east drugs courier Alan Hastings dies in prison

A £500,000 Class A drugs courier jailed for more than five years has died in prison.

Alan Hastings, from Kintore, was locked up after using his haulage firm to transport illegal substances.

In 2018 the 53-year-old delivered a package of heroin worth a potential £487,000 to an address in Dundee.

He followed this by transporting £100,000 of cocaine in Larkhall.

Hastings pled guilty to being involved in the sale and supply of illegal substances at the High Court in Glasgow in 2019, and was jailed for 63 months.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service has confirmed Hastings died at HMP Grampian on January 21.

He said: “Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”