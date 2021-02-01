Fraserburgh lifeboat launched after ‘flares’ spotted

Rescue teams were paged this evening after two red flares were reported in the Fraserburgh bay area.
A call was received by the coastguard around 6pm with Fraserburgh lifeboat launched.
Both Fraserburgh and Peterhead coastguard teams assisted in searches.
With nothing being found, the crews were stood down at 8.50pm.
A coastguard spokesman said: “After a thorough search no one was found in distress or at harm.
“The crews returned to base at 8.50pm.”
