New Aldi store in Portlethen to create 18 jobs

A new Aldi planned for Portlethen will create 18 jobs.

The supermarket giant hopes to open the new store in Portlethen Retail Park by the end of 2021.

It is part of Aldi’s plan to invest more than £3.8 million in new and upgraded stores across the north-east and Highlands this year.

They are also refurbishing an existing shop in Inverness.

Work on another store at the new Countesswells development is also under way.

Aldi already operates six branches in the north-east: two in Aberdeen at Cornhill and Beach Retail Park, and others in Westhill, Inverurie, Ellon and Peterhead.

In Scotland, they have 96 stores but will reach 100 by the end of 2021.

They aim to open 1,200 shops in the UK by 2025.

Last summer, Aldi announced that they were looking for store locations in 19 towns and cities across Scotland, including an additional store in the north of Aberdeen and one in the south of the city as well as new premises in Stonehaven and Fraserburgh.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer, Aldi UK and Ireland, revealed that they wanted to make sure every town or city had access to a store.

He said: “With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.

“This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025.”

“We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.”

Aldi is also investing £500m in new and upgraded stores, distribution centres, and its supply chain in 2021, which will create more than 4,000 jobs as well as new opportunities for British food and drink producers.