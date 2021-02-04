NHS Grampian announces changes in Aberdeenshire vaccination programme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Grampian has announced several north-east vaccination venues will no longer offer jab appointments in order to concentrate staff and vaccine supply to fewer sites.

Outreach clinics in Alford and Ellon won’t be used in the next phase of the programme as part of the move.

The staff at those facilities will instead move to the larger sites, enabling longer clinic sessions and the capacity to give more injections each day.

This will see the mass vaccination clinics – the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin and P&J Live at TECA – operate seven days a week.

The health board says this will accelerate the pace of vaccination in the coming weeks.

Director of Pharmacy David Pfleger said: “I know this move will be disappointing for those communities who will see activity paused at local centres.

“However, in order to accelerate the programme in the most effective and efficient manner possible, we need to concentrate our teams and our vaccine supply in fewer centres.

“I appreciate there may be some anxiety about travel to clinic appointments and it is really important to remember the following: vaccine appointments are classed as essential journeys.

“People are strongly encouraged to take up the appointment offered and make the necessary arrangements to attend.”