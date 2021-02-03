Thursday, February 4th 2021 Show Links
Engineers investigate as water supply in Rosehearty interrupted

by Craig Munro
February 3, 2021, 2:12 pm Updated: February 3, 2021, 2:35 pm
The issue is affecting residents of Rosehearty.
The issue is affecting residents of Rosehearty.

Scottish Water is investigating after residents in Rosehearty reported an interruption to their water supply.

The water firm has said it will soon be at the site of the issue.

While the investigation is underway, people may not get a supply of water, or they may experience low pressure or discolouration.

Anybody who has been flooded as a result of the incident can call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.