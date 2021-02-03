Engineers investigate as water supply in Rosehearty interrupted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Water is investigating after residents in Rosehearty reported an interruption to their water supply.

The water firm has said it will soon be at the site of the issue.

While the investigation is underway, people may not get a supply of water, or they may experience low pressure or discolouration.

Anybody who has been flooded as a result of the incident can call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778.