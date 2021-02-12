Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
North-east animal rescue centre appeals for cat food donations

by Rebekah McVey
February 12, 2021, 6:23 pm
© Scottish SPCAThe Scottish SPCA is appealing for cat food donations.
The Scottish SPCA is appealing for cat lovers to help feed some of its hungry residents at a north-east facility.

The Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is running low on cat food.

Some of the items required include Applaws wet cat food for senior cats in jelly, Royal Canin sensitivity cat food, James Wellbeloved complete dry kitten food, and Whiskas kitten pouches in jelly.

Centre manager Louise Griese said donations can be sent directly from Amazon or any other online retailer with a delivery service if preferred.

She said “We know that times are uncertain but if anyone could kindly help with food for these felines we would appreciate anything people can spare.

“We are so grateful for your support so that we can continue to provide the best possible care for the animals at our centre.”

A full list of what the centre is in need of can be found on its Amazon wishlist.

The facility in Banchory is currently closed to the public.

