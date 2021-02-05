Fraserburgh man left ‘permanently scarred’ after altercation with couple over money for sex

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fraserburgh man has been left “disfigured” following a fight with a couple over money for sex that resulted in him being robbed.

Martin Noble admitted at Aberdeen Sherrif Court to attacking Raymond Buchan in March 2020 and leaving the victim with a “permanent scar” on his head.

The 33-year old claimed he heard “raised voices” between Mr Buchan and co-accused Stephanie Saunders, who he was in a long-term relationship with at the time.

The situation escalated with Noble scuffling with Buchan in a stairwell near Mid Street, Fraserburgh.

Saunders meanwhile pled guilty to stealing Mr Buchan’s wallet containing £80 prior to the attack.

The court heard that Mr Buchan had given Saunders £40 earlier that day on the understanding that it was for sex – but a disagreement later broke out over the issue.

She was struggling with a drug addiction at the time.

Sheriff William Summers told Noble that due to his previous convictions “it is quite clear there is no alternative but a custodial sentence”.

He sentenced Noble to 21 months imprisonment for assault, while Saunders received four months for theft.