VIDEO: Peterhead lifeboat comes to aid of stricken vessel with five on board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead lifeboat launched earlier today to assist a 160-tonne fishing vessel which was seconds away from crashing into rocks.

The crew launched in the treacherous conditions around 4.30pm after the alarm was raised with the coastguard.

The fishing vessel had been taken under tow by a nearby fishing boat, however, the tow line broke numerous times in the stormy weather.

Peterhead lifeboat arrived on the scene just minutes after launch to provide assistance.

The RNLI crew say the vessel was “dangerously close” to colliding with rocks as easterly winds and strong swells hampered the stricken fishing boat.

A tow line from the fishing boat was established with the lifeboat before the boat, and five crew members, were safely towed back into Peterhead Harbour.

The successful rescue operation also marked the first as coxswain for Patrick Davidson.

Mr Davidson said: “This was a really tremendous effort by the crew showing great teamwork and seamanship by all involved in really difficult conditions.

“If we had arrived seconds later the boat would have hit the rocks and it may have been a different outcome.

“As soon as I saw how close she was to the rocks I immediately requested the helicopter – due to the perilous situation I realised we only had one attempt to get this right.

“The crew and the skipper of the boat could not thank the lifeboat enough and said they’d be forever grateful which makes all the effort worthwhile.

“There have been weather and flood warnings in place across Aberdeenshire today – the conditions were very dangerous but everyone worked together to ensure the safest outcome.”

Jurgen Wahle, the lifeboat’s operations manager, added: “This was really a phenomenal performance by all involved, showcasing great leadership from Pat on his first shout as coxswain and excellent teamwork from the rest of the crew.

“This was a critical incident and the effort from everyone on shore and at sea has resulted in five lives being saved.

“It is a tremendous outcome, and I’d like to commend the bravery displayed by the crew.”