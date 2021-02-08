Emergency services called as van overturns on AWPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services were called earlier today to a crash on the AWPR after a van overturned.

The one-vehicle crash was reported around 9.30am with police, fire and ambulance all attending.

The road was blocked approximately four miles north of Stonehaven.

It is understood no serious injuries were sustained.

⛔ ROAD CLOSED ⛔ One vehicle RTC on the A90 AWPR northbound 4 miles north of Stonehaven The road has been closed meantime to allow for recovery, vehicle is blocking both lanes Please avoid the area Diversion on the A92 and A956@trafficscotland@originalfm @northsoundnews — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) February 8, 2021

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 9.40am and sent an ambulance to the scene.

“No patients were transported to hospital.”

A fire spokeswoman said a call was received from police of a vehicle overturned on the AWPR at 9.33am.

Two crews from Stonehaven and one from Altens were sent.

Upon arrival, crews found the occupant had been able to exit the vehicle prior to their arrival.

Firefighters made the scene safe before departing around 10.11am.

Police say the road reopened around 11.20am after the van was recovered from the road.