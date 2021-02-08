‘The snow gates might be shut for a while yet:’ Readers share their best pictures as snow hits north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People across the north-east have been sharing photographs of the snow from where they are.

The B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road is often among the first to close its snow gates, and this image from Ralph Davidson shows why.

Posting on the Auchenblae Noticeboard online, Mr Davidson said: “Cairn O’Mount might be shut for a while yet.”

Snow Gates Cameras – which updates with shots from the gates at Braemar, Glen Dye, Glenshee and Cock Bridge every minute – show similar scenes.

The A93 Braemar to Glenshee road is currently shut, but staff at Glenshee Ski Centre shared dramatic images of how high the snow is.

Despite snowsports centres witnessing the best conditions in years, they are all currently closed due to Covid-19.

The staff slowly making their way up to glenshee to start clearing some snow! #skiscotland Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, February 8, 2021

Gritters and snow ploughs are out in force across the region, with more showers expected throughout the afternoon.

❄️Further Snow Warning❄️ The MET Office have issued a Yellow Snow warning between Mon 00:00 and Wed 23:59.https://t.co/yY4K79aAU5 Frequent snow showers may lead to travel disruption in places.

Essential travel only.#AbshireRoads #DriveSafe #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/s5PXE6VkFo — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) February 8, 2021

However, many people are taking advantage of the clear Stay at Home messages to enjoy the snow, which is lying in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Here’s a round-up of some of our favourite images so far:

Snow kids looking over the bridge, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. pic.twitter.com/E9SOi8dcan — Ally Cinnamon (@allycinnamon76) February 8, 2021

Another snow day ☃️❄️☃️ who else has snow? One good thing about #WFH, don’t need to sit in traffic jams! #inverurie #aberdeenshire #snowday pic.twitter.com/tmyUlAhr8V — Ashleigh Pirie (@MissAshleighP) February 8, 2021

Signs of Spring

Despite the snow, there have been a few signs of Spring at Brodie Castle in Forres, as some of its daffodil bulbs are starting to sprout.

The historic estate, which is cared for by the conservation charity, has one of Scotland’s most important and impressive daffodil collections.

The bright blooms usually start to appear in mid-March and can be enjoyed through to late April.

One of the earliest daffodils to appear this year is Coulmony, named after a local Nairnshire estate. The hybrid, a cross between Broughshane, the seed parent and Niphetos, the pollen parent, was registered in 1957 and has yellow petal (Perianth) and a yellow cup (Corona).

James Dean, operations manager at Brodie Castle and Estate explains: “We are hopeful that people will be able to come and see the wonderful displays of daffodils here at Brodie Castle this season and we are working on making sure that any experience follows government guidelines and is Covid-safe.

“A lot of the daffodils are planted around the wider estate and as such people will be able to walk around the estate

and enjoy them as part of their daily exercise.”