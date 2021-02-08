Council worker crushed between two snowploughs at north-east depot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A council worker has been seriously hurt after being crushed between two snowploughs at a north-east depot.

It is understood the employee sustained serious leg injuries as a result of the incident, which happened at Aberdeenshire Council’s Craigwell depot in Aboyne.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene and a 51-year-old man was taken to hospital.

The area around Aboyne has been hit hard by heavy snow in recent days and the depot is used to house snowploughs and gritters.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman confirmed one of its staff had been injured in the incident and said the matter had been reported to the Health and Safety Executive in order for an investigation to be carried out.