AWPR at Stonehaven reopens but adverse weather continues to play havoc across the north-east

Transport authorities have reopened the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) after it was closed due to “adverse weather conditions”.

The bypass was shut between Stonehaven and Cleanhill due to heavy snowfall – with the A90 northbound from Stonehaven understood to be impassable to vehicles.

Traffic Scotland have confirmed the road is now open however adverse weather continues to cause issues.

Gritter teams are currently treating the routes trying to keep them clear.

Motorists are being advised to take caution.

UPDATE❗️⌚️12.40#A90 AWPR has reopened between Stonehaven and Cleanhill Adverse weather is still causing issues on the roads Gritter teams are treating the routes to keep them clear Gritter Tracker – https://t.co/u3vTyqbVJK@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @ARL_AWPR pic.twitter.com/gknvpB6aOJ — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 9, 2021

Barry Nixon was heading to the dentist, but decided to turn back after discovering the “treacherous” conditions.

He said the heavy snow between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven was causing limited visibility, and that the dual carriageway was down to one lane, moving very slow northbound.

There was also an accident heading northbound just before the Bridge of Muchalls bends.

Power restoration

Service men from the Braemar Mountain Rescue team are aiding efforts to resort power and keep vital communications networks running by accessing hill sites and power lines in the Upper Deeside area.

The hard workers have been pictured beside their Kassbohrer machinery whilst assisting SSE engineers. It is understood no other vehicle types would be able to undergo such conditions as the team travel through woodland areas covered in snow.

Record snowfall hits Braemar

Heavy snowfall in Braemar is believed to have broken the record for the most to gather in the area, as more than two-foot of snow has been recorded.

A measurement of 70cm has been taken in the Aberdeenshire village by keen weather watcher Chris Booth, with suggestions made that the new measurement exceeds an unofficial record of 68cm in the area 20-years ago.

However, the Met Office has said that unfortunately it does not have an official snow depth observation site in Braemar to compare Mr Booth’s measurement against.

The national weather service has said the nearest site is Aboyne where 29cm of snowfall has been recorded.

Snow warnings, -15C temperatures and travel disruption

Temperatures in the north and north-east could drop as low as -15C over the coming days, with much more snow still to fall.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the entire east coast of the UK until Wednesday evening.

Adding to this, an amber warning for snow is in place across Stirling and Perth, with a “good chance” of rural communities being cut off and experiencing power cuts.

Some parts of Scotland have had more than six inches of snow in recent days.

The Met Office is forecasting a further four inches could hit the ground today – with some remote parts getting as much as 10.