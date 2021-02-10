REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 70 new Covid cases recorded in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Another 70 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus across the north and north-east in the last 24 hours.

The latest data from the Scottish Government shows NHS Grampian has recorded a further 46 cases – taking the total to 12,909 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 61 people being treated in hospital, five of which are in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has confirmed four people have died in the past 24 hours.

It comes after the health board recorded the lowest number of Covid patients since last year on Monday.

In the Highlands, a further 19 people have tested positive for the virus with 33 currently in hospital.

Figures show two more people have died and 10 are in intensive care.

NHS Western Isles have recorded four more cases in the last 24 hours.

There have been no new cases in Shetland in the past day and one in Orkney. Their total is 212 and 64 respectively.

At present, there are no patients receiving intensive care treatment across the Highlands and Islands.

Covid in Scotland

A total of 803 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the country since yesterday.

There were 19,469 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 4.8% of these were positive.

In Scottish hospitals, 1,542 people with Covid are being treated, of whom 113 are in intensive care.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 188,345 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 187,542 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.8%, down from 7.2% on the previous day.

There are 1,542 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 76 in 24 hours, and 113 patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.

Ms Sturgeon said 985,569 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 57,447 from yesterday.