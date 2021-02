Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews have been called to a farm blaze near Huntly this evening.

Four appliances were sent to Whitestones Farm just after 10.30pm.

They currently remain on site where they are tackling a fire in an outbuilding.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.