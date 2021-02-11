Lowest February temperature for 35 years as Braemar dips to -23C

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Temperatures plummeted to -23C in Braemar this morning- the lowest recorded in Scotland in February for 35 years.

Kinbrace in Sutherland was close behind, with -20.9C recorded.

The bitterly cold chill overnight has not exceeded the lowest ever Scottish record, which was -27.2C in Braemar in 1982.

Last night was the #coldest night in the UK since 30 December 1995 🥶🧤 Braemar in Aberdeenshire fell to -23.0°C pic.twitter.com/wdpzQCarTo — Met Office (@metoffice) February 11, 2021

Aberdeenshire Council workers have been tirelessly treating road networks and have already exceeded their average salt use during winter of 40,000 tonnes by approximately 3,000 tonnes.

Police have warned of low temperatures across the north-east and urged drivers not to travel unless it is deemed essential.

Temperatures this morning from across Europe - Dublin, Ireland 0C - Paris, France -7C - Berlin, Germany -4C - Madrid, Spain 6C - Novosibirsk, Russia -25C

Chris Booth, a retail manager at Braemar Coop and a keen weather watcher, said: “It is bitterly cold this morning.

“The reading in the car says it is -21C which is remarkable.

“Roads were very icy this morning and a bit challenging at times.

“It is very cold just now and all of the snow has turned from the nice soft stuff to the not so nice harder icy snow, but it is exciting to record the lowest temperature for 35 years.

“We are kind of used to it here but it still shocked us a little to see the temperature drop so low.”

Although the winter chill is continuing, there was not a major flurry of snow overnight.

Inverness temperatures sat at around -9C, while the Western Isles and Orkney recorded -2C and -1C respectively.

In Aberdeen, the mercury dipped to -10C during the small hours.

Road maintenance teams are currently out treating surfaces with priority routes, including those around vaccination centres, being prioritised.