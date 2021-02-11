Weather: Full list of school closures for February 11

As the wintry weather continues to take hold of the north and north-east, dozens of schools will remain shut today.
Schools are currently only open to children from key worker families, or those deemed vulnerable, but due to the snow and plummeting temperatures, many head teachers have decided it is not safe to ask pupils or staff to travel.
Here is the full list of closures, and delayed openings, for Thursday, February 11.
Aberdeenshire
Aboyne Academy – school transport not operating
Aboyne Primary
Alford Academy
Alford Primary
Anna Ritchie School – opening delayed until 10am
Auchenblae School
Ballater School
Barthol Chapel School
Bracoden School
Braemar School
Chapel of Garioch School
Craigievar School
Crombie School
Daviot School – no school transport, opening delayed until 10am of 10am
Echt School – opening delayed until 9.30am
Elrick School
Inverurie Academy – changes to school transport, no Aberdeenshire Minibus pick-up from Fintray, no services from Allways Taxis SA095M20 (from Banff area) or Premier Coaches SS649B (from Insch area)
Keig School
Kincardine O’Neil School
Lairhillock School
Laurencekirk School
Logie Coldstone School
Lumphanan School
Mearns Academy
Meldrum Academy – no school transport
New Machar School – opening delayed until 10am
Redmyre School
St Cyrus School
Tarland School
Torphins School
Tullynessle School
Westfield School
Westhill Academy
Westhill Primary
Moray
Mosstodloch Primary
Cullen Primary School and Nursery
Mortlach Primary School Nursery
Highland
Gledfield Primary
Resolis Primary and Nursery
St Duthus School
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe