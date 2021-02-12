Weather: Full list of school closures for February 12

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Weather warnings remain in place, however, today’s conditions are not causing as much disruption as earlier this week.

Despite this, some schools across the north and north-east have been closed due to conditions.

Currently, schools are only open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

Adverse weather on roads, making travel difficult, along with building issues have forced some head teachers to ask pupils or staff not to travel.

Here is the full list of closures, and delayed openings, for Thursday, February 12.

Manor Park School – delayed opening

Alford Academy – closed

Alford Primary School – closed

Chapel of Garioch School – closed

Craigievar School – closed

Cultercullen School – delayed opening

Daviot School – transport not operating

Inverurie Academy – transport not operating

Keig School – closed

Meldrum Academy – transport not operating

Monymusk School – closed

Turriff Academy – transport not operating

Ardnamurchan High School – closed (no water/heating/power)

Daviot Primary – closed (no water/heating/power)

Strontian Primary – closed (no water/heating/power)

Strontian Primary Nursery – closed (no water/heating/power)