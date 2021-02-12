Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally cancelled for second year due to Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular vintage car rally has been cancelled for a second year due to coronavirus.

Organisers of the Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally have made the decision to call off the May 30 event due to the likelihood of restrictions still in being in place for social gatherings.

The event attracts around 300 exhibitors and scores of visitors each year and is one of Banchory Rotary Club’s biggest fundraisers.

The group is determined to bring the event back however, and have already started planning for its return on May 29, 2022.

Event convener Neil Booth, from the rotary club, said: “We are very disappointed that we have had to call off this year’s rally as it’s an event which all the vintage car and motorcycle enthusiasts who participate enjoy, and it attracts a large attendance of the public every year. It also raises a considerable amount of money for local charities.

“We even gave serious consideration to holding the event later in the year but planning ahead is impossible at the moment because of all the uncertainties surrounding when restrictions are likely to be sufficiently relaxed to allow the extensive preparations required to get under way.”

As well as getting the chance to admire lines of vintage vehicles, often dating from the 1930s to the present, there is plenty of fun for the family including side shows and stalls.

In past years the show has raised £6,000-£8,000 for local causes.