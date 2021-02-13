Peaky Blinders: Filming wraps at north-east harbour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Five days of filming on a major television show have wrapped at a north-east harbour.

The cast and crew of BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders descended upon Portsoy this week to shoot scenes for the show’s upcoming sixth series.

Big names including Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby, have been spotted on set and in the area in recent days.

Buildings around the 17th century fishing harbour were given a makeover to ensure they could effectively stand-in for settings from the early 1900s.

The currently-closed Shore Inn was transformed into the fictional Hotel Lanaan with filthy windows and a tattered sign, while wooden cladding and outbuildings were added to other nearby properties.

© Jason Hedges/ DCT Media

Yesterday a range of actors could be seen in costume at the harbour, rolling barrels – potentially full of illegal alcohol – and winding up large ropes.

Some of the stars also took to the water, filming scenes on board a small red boat.

The show is set in Birmingham, but has largely been in Liverpool, Leeds and other parts of Yorkshire.

The decision to head to Portsoy reportedly followed success while filming the 2016 remake of Whisky Galore, starring Eddie Izzard.

Viewing figures for the fifth series, which aired in 2019, soared to an average of more than seven million per episode when the show was moved from BBC Two to BBC One.

But it was announced last month that the upcoming six-episode series will be Peaky Blinders’ last.

The final run will be set in the 1920s and again follow the Shelby family as they attempt to smuggle alcohol into the US during Prohibition.