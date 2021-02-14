Monday, February 15th 2021 Show Links
Peaky Blinders crew stuck overnight in Huntly with freezing canary after A96 snow closure

by Kieran Beattie
February 14, 2021, 4:55 pm Updated: February 14, 2021, 5:47 pm
© Jason Hedges/ DCT MediaScenes from Peaky blinders filmed at Portsoy harbour.
Members of the Peaky Blinders production crew – along with a shivering canary – were among those needing emergency accommodation after being caught up in the travel chaos.

Dozens of motorists were left stranded in Huntly overnight after the A96 was closed due to snow drifts.

While 28 people were put up for free by the kind owners of the Castle Hotel north of Huntly, some locals offered up spare rooms for travellers with nowhere to go.

Among those offered shelter in Huntly were film crew members who had been shooting for the BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders in Portsoy last week.

