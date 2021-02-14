Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Members of the Peaky Blinders production crew – along with a shivering canary – were among those needing emergency accommodation after being caught up in the travel chaos.

Dozens of motorists were left stranded in Huntly overnight after the A96 was closed due to snow drifts.

While 28 people were put up for free by the kind owners of the Castle Hotel north of Huntly, some locals offered up spare rooms for travellers with nowhere to go.

Among those offered shelter in Huntly were film crew members who had been shooting for the BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders in Portsoy last week.