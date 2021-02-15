North-East Now: One door closed, another opened for firm’s owner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

With Scotland’s latest period of lockdown now well into its second month, many north-east firms continue to face an uncertain future.

While some business owners have little option but to close their doors and await an easing of restrictions, others are finding ways to continue trading.

Complementary therapist Kathryn McIntosh, 36, established re:treat Therapies in 2006.

The temporary closure of her massage studio in Inverurie offered the opportunity to turn to an idea that had been gestating for several years.

“For several years I have used natural ingredients to create cosmetic products like deodorants, soaps, bath salts and oil blends, and have fine-tuned the recipes based on feedback from friends and family.

“I had a desire to bring these to a wider community, but never the time to do justice to such a project.”

Steady growth

In June, Kathryn launched re:treat Apothecary, offering a range of sustainable, organic, vegan-friendly cosmetic products.

And in its first six months of trading, the business experienced steady growth.

Kathryn says it is “incredible” to see how small businesses in the north-east have continued to support each other.

The North-East Now campaign has been aiming to do this, and more, since its launch last June.

It is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

