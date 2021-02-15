Residents left sleeping on dirty mattresses at Stonehaven care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inspectors touring an award-winning Stonehaven care home found residents were sleeping on dirty mattresses in bedrooms with damaged walls and floors.

The Care Inspectorate paid an unannounced visit to Mowat Court on Kirkton Road on February 1, and has rated its level of care amid the pandemic as “weak” – the equivalent of two points out of six.

It noted staff were “warm and compassionate”, with a stable team of permanent employees familiar with residents’ needs on hand to provide care, as well as the likes of manicures and massages.

But concerns were raised that standards in Mowat Court’s communal areas, bedrooms and bathrooms “fell below” what is expected.

Review of cleaning processes ordered

The watchdog’s report noted: “Most bedrooms required some general refurbishment and decorating.

“The walls in some rooms were damaged and paint was chipped.

“The flooring had basic repairs carried out on torn parts, which meant that cleaning would be difficult and infection control compromised.”

All of the mattresses examined were found to be stained or with a “compromised” coverage, while pillows were visibly dirty and dust could be seen on bedframes.

Additionally, one vacant room still contained many of the former resident’s belongings, alongside with “significant” debris and an overflowing PPE bin – raising the risk of cross-contamination.

The watchdog has ordered Mowat Court, which was named 2019’s Scottish care home of the year, to to review its cleaning and infection control processes.

A spokeswoman for operator Care UK apologised for the “lapse” in cleanliness and said it has taken “swift” action to conduct a deep clean and re-assess any training and resources needed.