Aberdeen University agrees ’emergency’ meeting to reconsider policy designed to help students impacted by pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen University has agreed to hold an “emergency” meeting to reconsider the adoption of a special policy giving students impacted by the pandemic more flexibility with their grades.

The university’s senate – which is responsible for academic matters relating to teaching and research – has recently agreed to throw out a proposed “no detriment” policy, designed to afford extra leeway to academics whose studies have been negatively affected by learning remotely.

Under the policy, more flexibility would be provided when calculating final grades, giving markers the ability to take the effects of the virus on the student’s work into account.

The Aberdeen University Student’s Association (AUSA) established a petition online asking the university to think again and adopt the policy, and so far it has attracted more than 2,000 signatures.

The university has now agreed to hold a further meeting on March 3 to “discuss a revised approach”.

Ondrej Kučerák, AUSA vice president for education said: “We are delighted that Principal George Boyne has called for an emergency senate meeting to address students’ concerns.”

He added: “When the University Senate voted down the policy the inadvertent message sent out to students was clear – ‘we don’t care about you’.

“Now it has a fantastic opportunity to show students that the opposite is true.”

AUSA has argued that attending university in the midst of the pandemic has created unheard of levels of stress and difficulty for academics trying their hardest to succeed.

Radeen Moncrieffe, vice president for communities with the student’s association said: “Students are in a place of limbo, where they don’t know what to expect right now.

“A lot of students have told me of their anxiety about not knowing what’s coming, the insecurity of the ever-changing environment has been so difficult.

“Many students haven’t been able to see families or loved ones, and many others are stuck in vulnerable or uncomfortable situations, such as some LGBT students I’ve spoken to who have had to stay at home, when they really want to be in the physical space of the university.

“So it’s been a rollercoaster for a lot of different people.”

Mr Moncrieffe added: “A no detriment policy is essential, and ensures that consideration of different circumstances is put to the forefront.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen University said: “While senate did not support the specific no detriment policy proposed for our second half session, it did endorse the need for fairness and consistency for students who have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

“With respect to fair and consistent assessment, we are in an ongoing dialogue with (AUSA), examinations officers and the wider academic community about this important issue.

“This work started immediately after the senate meeting of February 3, prior to the creation of the student petition, with the aim of taking any new proposal back to senate at an appropriate point.

“The principal has therefore called an additional senate meeting to take place on March 3 to discuss a revised approach and we have been in touch with our student community to keep them updated on this activity.

“We will continue to provide regular updates so that our students remain fully informed.

“Throughout the pandemic the university has placed great emphasis on caring for the well-being of our students, and we continue to do so.

“We have in place a range of processes to enable students to inform us of their circumstances, for example if they require an extension or are suffering ill-health or other mitigating circumstances.

“This might include inadequate access to IT, poor working conditions at home or elsewhere, family issues, or any other factors.”