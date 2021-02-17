Something went wrong - please try again later.

New safety measures will be installed at a busy A90 junction near Drumlithie almost two years on from a crash that left three dead.

On March 12, 2019, a collision involving two cars and a bus at the junction of the Aberdeen to Dundee route and the road to Drumlithie resulted in the deaths of Zaharina Hristova, 37, Silyan Stefanov, 42, and Dimitar Georgiev, 32.

In the aftermath of the incident, there were calls for a review of safety at the spot.

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr said since the crash, frequent concerns have been raised by locals about near-misses at the junction.

Earlier this year Mr Kerr urged Transport Scotland to carry out safety improvements as soon as possible.

He has now been told plans are in place for new measures before the end of the financial year.

In a letter to Mr Kerr, Transport Scotland said: “I am pleased to update you that a road safety scheme to improve the central reserve road markings and some signage improvements is programmed by the end of this financial year.

“The markings are intended to provide improved guidance for drivers crossing the central reserve and the signing works to remove confusion and clarify the priorities at the junction.

“It is also proposed to install a new road marking type, ‘Weatherline’, which offers enhanced visibility during the hours of darkness, poor weather or visibility.”

‘The campaigning won’t stop here’

Mr Kerr said: “I’m happy that at long last, action is being taken to improve safety on this dangerous part of the A90.

“Issues such as the three conflicting ‘give way’ signs and the tight central reservation are clear for all to see but I’m glad something is finally being done to fix this.

“The campaigning won’t stop here – I will continue to urge Transport Scotland to create slip roads in the area making it as safe as possible for both Drumlithie residents and commuters on the wider A90.”

The three people killed in 2019 were passengers in a car being driven by Marin Rachev, who pulled out on to the A90 at the junction without giving way.

Last February, Rachev was found guilty of causing the deaths by careless driving and jailed for 11 months.

Transport chiefs maintain that no extra measures could have prevented the fatal smash, which police confirmed was “caused by driver error”.