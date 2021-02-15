One man airlifted to hospital after crash involving lorry and van closes north-east road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The accident, involving a lorry and a van, happened on the A950 between Longside and Peterhead near the junction with the C56B at Bridge of Faichfield.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance carried a critical care crew to the scene before transferring one man back to hospital in Aberdeen.

The road opened again around 5.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a road crash involving a lorry and a van on the C56B at Bridge of Faichfield, near Longside, at 4pm.

“Emergency services attended and one man has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The A950 was closed but is open again.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”