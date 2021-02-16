Johnshaven Fish Festival cancelled for second year due to Covid ‘uncertainty’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Johnshaven has cancelled its annual fish festival for 2021, citing uncertainty around the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

The announcement was made earlier today on the festival’s Facebook page.

“Thousands of visitors from around the country and from across the world” attend the event each year, according to its website.

It is usually held in the first two weeks of August, in the harbour area of the village.

Last year’s event was also cancelled as a result of the pandemic, with a social media post at the time expressing faith that it would return this year.

The announcement, made around a year ago, said: “So much early preparation work goes into the event including our Public Entertainment Licence.

“This involves a lot of input from the emergency services, and given their current workload, we believe that cancelling is the correct thing to do.

“The safety of everyone is paramount.”