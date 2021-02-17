Heroic Huntly hoteliers’ efforts during treacherous weather conditions recognised in Scottish Parliament

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two heroic hoteliers who helped dozens of snow-stranded strangers in Huntly have been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

Linda and Andrew Meiklejohn welcomed 28 people into the warmth of the Castle Hotel on Saturday night after severe conditions left a major road completely blocked.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed between Huntly and Inverurie, with many people – including a family with a three-month-old baby – stuck in a supermarket car park.

But they were soon freed by Aberdeenshire Council, the police, the Community Offroad Transport Action Group (Cotag) and the local Covid-19 Huntly and District Volunteer group.

The group were then all given a roof over their heads for the night – free of charge – at the Meiklejohns’ four-star hotel nearby.

Outstanding act of kindness

Their actions have now been recognised in the Scottish Parliament as Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, asked members to congratulate them.

He said: “These people faced the prospect of freezing in a car park overnight which would have been absolutely dreadful.

“However, it’s people like Linda and Andrew Meiklejohn who put a smile on everyone’s faces during such a difficult period caused by both the weather and Covid.

“This was an outstanding act of kindness and generosity from the couple who are a credit to the Huntly community.

“Their admirable efforts ensured everyone was safe and prevented people from feeling like they had to try and drive home on the A96 during such treacherous conditions.

“It’s a privilege to recognise Linda and Andrew in parliament and I wish them all the very best for the future as they, like all hotels and other accommodation, battle against the difficulties caused by Covid.”