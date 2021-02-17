Rain warning issued for south-west Aberdeenshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain affecting the south-west of Aberdeenshire.

It will come into effect at midnight tonight and last until midday tomorrow.

However, a similar area will be covered by a separate yellow warning for heavy rain which comes into effect at 6am tomorrow and will last until 9pm.

Both warnings say spray and surface water on roads will extend journey times, while there may be some flooding of some homes and businesses.

Flood alerts have also been issued by Sepa, largely due to the amount of snow continuing to melt after last week’s weather.

Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, and Easter Ross and the Great Glen are all covered by an alert, while Strath Oykel in Sutherland has a more severe flood warning.