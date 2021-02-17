Appeal for woman reported missing from Aberdeenshire town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have launched an appeal to find a woman who was reported missing from a town in Aberdeenshire this morning.

Amanda Pickens, known as Mandy, was last seen at around 9am this morning in the centre of Banff.

Officers say they are particularly keen to speak to people who may have seen her on a bus heading towards Aberdeen today.

She speaks with in an English accent, and is around 5ft 7in and slim with blonde hair in a similar style to the picture seen above.

She is thought to have been wearing a knee-length black jacket and black boots.

PC Greig, who is leading the search for the missing woman, said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen Mandy between 9 am and 5 pm on 17 February 2021.

“Mandy would be well known in the Banff area. She has been known to travel by bus to Aberdeen.

“If you were on a bus today and think you saw Mandy then please call 101 and quote incident 2361 of February 17.”