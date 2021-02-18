North-east rapist serving life term given more jail time for sex attacks on teen girls

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A sex attacker already serving a life sentence has been convicted of raping two teenage girls.

George Taylor was today locked up for a further nine years at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 34-year-old struck at addresses in Peterhead, between 2004 and 2007.

Taylor had denied the latest crime during a week-long trial.

Jurors were told after the verdicts that Taylor is already subject of an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

This was imposed in June 2013 after he admitted raping a teen girl in Fraserburgh, two years earlier.

He already had a string of sexual offences prior to that.

The victims in this latest case were aged between 14 and 17 at the time.

Taylor was found guilty of raping both, lewd and libidinous conduct against one as well as a breach of the peace.

Lord Arthurson told him: “The offending represents an appalling course of sexual offending towards two vulnerable girls. Your criminal record is deplorable.”

Taylor was also put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

The court had been told Taylor had been sentenced to a minimum 32 months when given the OLR in 2013.

He had been due for a parole hearing this month.

His QC Shelagh McCall said: “Mr Taylor has now been held six years beyond the expiry of his punishment part (of 32 months).”