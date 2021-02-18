Missing north-east woman traced by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman who was reported missing from her home in Banff yesterday morning has been traced safe and well.

Police appealed to the public to help trace Amanda Pickens last night and this afternoon.

The 52-year-old was last seen at 9am in the town centre on Wednesday.

She was found in the Elgin area today, after CCTV footage was released of her travelling there on a bus.

Officers thanked the public for their help in the inquiry.