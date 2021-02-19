Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
North-east road shut after River Don burst banks to remain closed until tomorrow

by David Walker
February 19, 2021, 2:07 pm Updated: February 19, 2021, 2:09 pm
A north-east road shut due to flooding will remain closed until tomorrow.

The B977 Kintore to Wester Fintray route was shut last night after the River Don burst its banks.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if they can.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that the road will remain shut until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

This is due to “concerns regarding the impact of snowmelt from higher ground on many watercourses.”

A spokesman added: “This will be reviewed tomorrow morning.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain came into effect at 6am today and will remain in place until 9pm.

It covers south-west Aberdeenshire.

The alert warns of journeys both by car and public transport being affected by surface water, while it is “likely” that some homes and businesses will be flooded.