North-east road shut after River Don burst banks to remain closed until tomorrow

A north-east road shut due to flooding will remain closed until tomorrow.

The B977 Kintore to Wester Fintray route was shut last night after the River Don burst its banks.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if they can.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that the road will remain shut until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

This is due to “concerns regarding the impact of snowmelt from higher ground on many watercourses.”

A spokesman added: “This will be reviewed tomorrow morning.”

⚠️☔️ YELLOW warning for #rain currently in place across parts of #Scotland until 9pm tonight! Further warnings will then be in force from tomorrow until Sunday, find out more here: https://t.co/fwrihDIb19 ☔️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/N4qxXQ3lLy — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) February 19, 2021

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain came into effect at 6am today and will remain in place until 9pm.

It covers south-west Aberdeenshire.

The alert warns of journeys both by car and public transport being affected by surface water, while it is “likely” that some homes and businesses will be flooded.