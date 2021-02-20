Appeal after windows smashed on Peterhead street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A number of windows have been smashed on a Peterhead street.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents at Slains Court, which happened between 12.15am on Wednesday and 3.15am on Thursday.

CCTV of the area is being sought, as are witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious between those times.

Police in #Peterhead are dealing with vandalisms after windows were smashed at Slains Court. Incidents happened between 12.15am hours on 17/02 and 3.15am on 18/02. Anyone with information or if you have CCTV is urged to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111'. pic.twitter.com/GgkMh9mnpF — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) February 20, 2021

Anyone with information about this vandalism is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.