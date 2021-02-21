Pensioners evacuated as rain and melting snow cause flooding across north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy rain and melting snow caused the River Dee and other waterways to burst their banks this weekend, causing flooding throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A number of roads were shut throughout the north-east a result of the weather, including the A93 Ballater to Braemar route, which was closed between Braemar and Crathie when the stretch ended up submerged.

Floods were also reported in the Hatton of Fintray, Kintore, and Kemnay areas.

In Aberdeen, a huge patch of grass beside the River Dee at Riverside Drive was left underwater.

Meanwhile, drivers were told not to cross Maryculter Bridge and Milltimber Brae between North and South Deeside roads as the river got perilously close to the structure and caused flooding in the area.

And at Aboyne, the community’s Co-op supermarket was shut after the car park was submerged in water.

Locals looked on as the fire service used a pump to extract the water into a nearby field.

And further west in Ballater, sand bags and flood gates lined many doors in the community as the village, which experienced catastrophe during Storm Frank in 2015, prepared for the worst.

But thankfully, the impact was not as severe as previous disasters, and just one property right beside the River Dee had to be evacuated on Saturday night.

The pensioners who live in the property were taken to spend the evening in the village’s Victoria Halls, and returned yesterday morning to find their home to be safe and dry – thanks to work they carried out on the property after Storm Frank.