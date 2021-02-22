Aberdeenshire Council’s environmental health team recognised at awards for pandemic work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire Council staff have been recognised for their efforts in the pandemic at this year’s Food and Drink Federation awards.

The annual celebration highlights those across the UK who work in the food and drink sector.

The council’s environmental health team was a finalist in the Hidden Heroes Award.

Lorna Ross, food and safety support officer with the local authority, nominated the team to showcase staff who had gone “above and beyond” to make sure food businesses, employees and the public had all the information and support they required to serve food safely during the pandemic.

She said: “From performing video inspections, running live webinars, dealing with email and phone enquires and generally being available 24/7 to answer queries and keep the public safe, this team worked quietly in the background going about their jobs keeping everyone safe.”