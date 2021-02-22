Million-pound extension of Aberdeenshire primary school completed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A £1million extension of an Aberdeenshire primary school has been completed.

The expansion of Hillside Primary, near Portlethen took a year, and will provide more learning space for youngsters – with four classrooms, additional space for music and drama and communal areas created.

The opening of the new £1.1 million facility also means Aberdeenshire Council remains on track to meet requirements for extra childcare.

From August, local authorities will be required to provide 1,140 hours of funded care every year to all three and four year olds, and some two year olds.

Education committee chairwoman Gillian Owen said: “When Hillside School was designed provision was made at the time to incorporate future expansion should the school roll increase. It is good that the extension is now complete so that everyone can work in a more spacious environment.

“Whilst there was a delay to the completion due to the coronavirus and resultant Covid-19 restrictions, it is satisfying that even in the midst of a global pandemic the council and its partners, including delivery partner Bancon Construction, worked together to ensure the completion of the project.

“It is also pleasing that the extension will assist with our delivery of the Scottish Government’s expansion of 1,140 free early learning and childcare fully funded hours, which Aberdeenshire is on target to meet the August deadline of offering the entitlement in full.”

The extension, which also includes breakout spaces for pupils, will be used by P4-P7s.

Committee vice-chairwoman Rosemary Bruce added: “The council is committed to creating state-of-the-art learning environments.

“Well done to the (council’s) learning estates team for working tirelessly to upgrade existing schools as well as leading on enhancing our schools, nurseries and educational facilities.”