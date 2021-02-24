Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2021 awards open for nominations

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nominations are now open for an annual celebration of the unsung community heroes of Aberdeenshire.

Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2021 will take place on August 26, and will shine the spotlight on the north-east residents who have gone above and beyond for the benefit of their fellow citizens and the region as a whole.

As well as the usual accolades for most inspirational volunteers, best shows of community spirit and incredible efforts to promote local culture, this year the awards will also have a special Covid-19 response award.

The new honour will be given to an individual, group or community that has shown “incredible resilience and amazing efforts” in response to the pandemic.

Provost of Aberdeenshire Bill Howatson said: “It is tremendous to see Inspiring Aberdeenshire coming back this year.

I strongly believe that now, more than ever, it is essential for us to show how much we appreciate the role people play in communities across Aberdeenshire.

“What makes ‘Inspiring’ stand out from the rest for me, is that it is a platform to find our unsung heroes.

“Time and again we discover winners who have been working tirelessly for many years but do not get the praise they deserve; this is their moment.

“I encourage everyone to take some time to think who they might nominate.

“Especially throughout the pandemic, frankly we could not have done without our community champions and I hope there will be a category here this year to allow everyone a place to shine.”

Nominations for all nine award categories is now open, and will remain so until April 5.

To find out more visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk and search for Inspiring Aberdeenshire.