Flood-hit Kintore residents call for prevention measures in Aberdeenshire town

Residents of a Kintore road whose gardens were badly flooded over the weekend have called on Aberdeenshire Council to put in place prevention measures before more serious damage takes place.

Lesley Black and her neighbour live on Northern Road, which lies next to the Loch Burn on the northern edge of the Aberdeenshire town.

On Sunday morning, Ms Black, her boyfriend and her neighbour found that as a result of the poor weather both of their gardens were now underwater.

Although the water did not reach their home on this occasion, Ms Black said she fears worse flooding in the future could be disastrous.

Ms Black said: “It was really quite bad, the water came up to the storage shed in our garden, which is more than halfway up our garden.

“Obviously we had the snow melting and all that, but my boyfriend and I have just purchased the property, and we didn’t know how bad the issue really was.

“Our neighbour has been here for 30 years, and said she’s been fighting for years to get flood prevention put in place for the street as it’s been a big problem.

“We had to go and get sand bags, and our neighbour’s garden was exactly the same, if not a little worse.

“I don’t understand why something hasn’t been done yet, as it’s been going on for such a long time.

“We’re quite concerned, and are going to look at putting in more flood defences in our garden in the meantime.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “There are currently no plans for Aberdeenshire Council to solely fund any flood scheme in the region without a Scottish Government funding contribution.

“The five flood studies we submitted in December 2019 for Ellon, Inverurie (including Port Elphinstone), Insch, Ballater and Stonehaven Coastal are currently being considered within the current six-year national prioritisation programme along with all those submitted by all other local authorities for future funding.

“It is our intention that we will do a similar flood study for Kintore in the 2022-2028 cycle and look to promote that as an actual flood scheme in due course.”